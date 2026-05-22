Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,603.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,428.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,295.31. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Article Title

Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Positive Sentiment: UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Article Title

Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Article Title

Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Article Title

ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Tata Electronics to supply lithography technology for India’s first commercial chip fab expands ASML’s long-term growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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