Viasat Inc. $VSAT Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 406.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,275 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 439,199 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Viasat worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 7,380.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Viasat Stock Down 6.1%

Viasat stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -227.14 and a beta of 1.70. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Viasat had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, CFO Garrett L. Chase sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,772,327.50. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $25,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,083,012.96. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,275 shares of company stock valued at $28,359,079. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Viasat in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 price objective on Viasat and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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