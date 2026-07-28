Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,108 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 298,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Viavi Solutions worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Viavi Solutions Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Susquehanna upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.88.

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About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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