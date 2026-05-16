Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,333 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 343,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,959 shares of company stock worth $24,582,112. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. Viavi Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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