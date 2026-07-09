Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Stake Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.64% of Victory Capital worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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