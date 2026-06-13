Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 85,256 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,587 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Intuit worth $754,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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