Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,756 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $312,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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