Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,780 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 457,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $840,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $571.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $442.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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