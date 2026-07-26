Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 352.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after acquiring an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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