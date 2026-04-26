Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp's holdings in BHP Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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