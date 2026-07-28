Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Viking accounts for about 1.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Viking worth $122,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Viking by 34,748.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. Truist Financial upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.39.

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Insider Transactions at Viking

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,092.50. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Stock Up 2.3%

VIK opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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