Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,732 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 443,573 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.67% of Viking Therapeutics worth $26,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,840 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 616,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,085,487 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $54,807,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 954,272 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 131,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6,315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 596,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 587,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,268 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil William Aubuchon bought 4,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,475 shares in the company, valued at $149,912.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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