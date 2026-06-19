Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Invests $1.79 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.10% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company's stock.

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Simply Good Foods Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm's revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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