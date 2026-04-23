Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 193,984 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 193,984 shares during the quarter. Atlas Energy Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.63% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.40 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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