Vince Holding Corp. $VNCE Shares Sold by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 458,942 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vince worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vince by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vince by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,399 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNCE opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Vince had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VNCE. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research cut Vince from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Vince from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vince from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vince currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNCE

Vince Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

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