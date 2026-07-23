Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 281.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,669 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 395,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Vipshop worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the technology company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,826 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 147,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 59,943 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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