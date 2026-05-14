VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 952,038 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $203,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Down 1.8%

Expedia Group stock opened at $217.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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