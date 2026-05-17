VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Decreases Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Nextpower were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextpower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,167,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,048,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nextpower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,696 shares of the company's stock worth $398,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nextpower by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,449 shares of the company's stock worth $201,656,000 after acquiring an additional 245,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nextpower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,523 shares of the company's stock worth $174,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock worth $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,492,472.63. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $144.29 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $156.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextpower

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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