VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $1.14 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,550.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,308.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,123.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.36 and a 52-week high of $1,675.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,455,521.39. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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