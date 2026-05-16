VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $1.44 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Crown were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crown by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $287,823,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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