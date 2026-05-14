VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $336.45 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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