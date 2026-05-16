VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $1.50 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 416.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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