VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Increases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 208.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $237.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.70. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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