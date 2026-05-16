VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:NVT opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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