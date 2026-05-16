VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 13,200 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in MasTec were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after purchasing an additional 936,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $351.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.76. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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