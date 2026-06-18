Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP cut its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,071 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for 2.8% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 1.87% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $55,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company's stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,556 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,090,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,545,776. This trade represents a 30.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.19% and a negative net margin of 490.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VRDN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Viridian Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore set a $26.00 price target on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

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