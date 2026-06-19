Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 31,588 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 350.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,609 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $298.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here