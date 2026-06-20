Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,250 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $245,274.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,912.33. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,686 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $213,160.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,833.43. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,263. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -260.10, a PEG ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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