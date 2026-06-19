Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Generac worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $330,557,000 after acquiring an additional 806,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 573,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $279.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $149,743.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNRC

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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