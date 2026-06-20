Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,881 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,881 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $875.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $994.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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