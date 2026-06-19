Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pfizer announced that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton will step down on August 15 for an external opportunity, prompting concerns about leadership continuity and execution at a time when investors are closely watching the company’s 2026 outlook. Reuters article

Pfizer announced that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton will step down on August 15 for an external opportunity, prompting concerns about leadership continuity and execution at a time when investors are closely watching the company’s 2026 outlook. Negative Sentiment: The market appears to be treating the CFO transition as a near-term uncertainty, with several reports noting that Pfizer’s shares fell as investors reassessed growth catalysts and financial stability. TipRanks article

The market appears to be treating the CFO transition as a near-term uncertainty, with several reports noting that Pfizer’s shares fell as investors reassessed growth catalysts and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer named Cecile Guegan as interim CFO and said it is conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement, which helps reduce uncertainty but does not fully remove investor concerns. Business Wire article

Pfizer named Cecile Guegan as interim CFO and said it is conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement, which helps reduce uncertainty but does not fully remove investor concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, which should limit downside if management can maintain operational momentum despite the executive transition. TipRanks article

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, which should limit downside if management can maintain operational momentum despite the executive transition. Positive Sentiment: Recent business updates, including progress on the obesity pipeline and a China partnership expansion, provide longer-term growth optionality, though they were not enough to offset today’s leadership-driven selloff. Yahoo Finance article

Pfizer Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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