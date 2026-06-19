Virtu Financial LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,096.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,001.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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