Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,131 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $372.59 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $346.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.91. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here