Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Public Storage $PSA

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,433 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0%

PSA stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $331.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $276.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $323.53.

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About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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