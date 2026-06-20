Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,724 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays raised Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.03.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $13,815,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,500,897.48. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,984.60. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,272,866 over the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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