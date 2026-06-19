Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.35 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,758 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after acquiring an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $318.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.13. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.80.

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More American Express News

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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