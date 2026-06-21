Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $780.87 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $733.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $458.74 and a 52 week high of $800.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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