Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 78,409 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,615 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,409 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,691,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,896,000 after buying an additional 1,330,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,597,950 shares of the company's stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 501,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 13,323 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $423,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,072,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,120,455.73. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 35,165 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $989,543.10. Following the sale, the director owned 2,375,060 shares in the company, valued at $66,834,188.40. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 3.75.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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