Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,576 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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