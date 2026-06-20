Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3,775.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts: Sign Up

More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The business's revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $264,951.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moderna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moderna wasn't on the list.

While Moderna currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here