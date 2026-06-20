Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2,970.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,466,693 shares of the company's stock worth $347,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,954,000 after buying an additional 4,019,319 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,862,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,141,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,589,000 after buying an additional 1,573,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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