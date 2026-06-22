Virtu Financial LLC Takes $960,000 Position in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 58,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $2,523,486.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 and sold 90,000 shares valued at $3,723,200. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gold.com Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.53. Gold.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold.com

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

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