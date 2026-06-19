Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,907,000. CoreWeave makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,071,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,590,944 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave Trading Up 2.4%

CRWV stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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