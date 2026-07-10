Visa Inc. $V Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,995 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $76,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.0%

Visa stock opened at $347.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $365.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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