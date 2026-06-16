Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,131 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $35,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.16 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $360.22.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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