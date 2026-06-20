Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,982 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 41,963 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.5% of Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Visa were worth $185,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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