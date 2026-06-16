Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Visa Stock Up 0.6%

Visa stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $360.22.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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