Visa Inc. $V Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 145,461 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $757,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entelevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Visa by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,727 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Stock Down 0.5%

V stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $579.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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