Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,893 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Visa were worth $176,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $583.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.89.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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