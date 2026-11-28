Unisphere Establishment trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Visa were worth $237,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Visa by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 747,914 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $268,905,000 after buying an additional 122,748 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 36,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 19,987 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Visa Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about V:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an Outperform rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Wedbush Begins Coverage on Visa

Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Positive Sentiment: Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Visa and NBX plan stablecoin-linked payment card

Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The same survey points to consumer restraint: 83% of Canadians said they had taken steps to manage higher costs, and 25% expect to spend less on holiday gifts than last year. That caution could temper transaction growth and offset some of the potential benefit from cross-border shopping and experiences. Visa holiday spending survey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $466.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $438.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $479.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $444.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $429.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $442.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $771.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Fabara sold 3,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total transaction of $2,445,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,315,722.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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